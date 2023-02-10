LeBron James’ longevity

Okay, one more LeBron James thing, mostly because I like seeing different looks at the same data and topic. For The Washington Post, Artur Galocha and Ben Golliver focus on the longevity and consistency of James’ scoring. You expect scoring ability to decline with age, but James, at 38 years old, is still holding steady.
