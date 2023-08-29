Members Only
How I Made That  /  , ,

How I Made That: Network Diagrams of All the Household Types

By Nathan Yau

Process the data into a usable format, which makes the visualization part more straightforward.

Demo
The How I Made That series describes the process behind a graphic and includes code and data to work with.

With visualization, there’s a lot of filtering and aggregation so that it’s easier to see general patterns. But lately I’ve been more curious about what we can see from visualizing everything. So I made network diagrams for 4,708 household types in the United States.

Here’s how I made them using Python and R.

To access this full tutorial, you must be a member. (If you are already a member, log in here.)

Get instant access to this tutorial and hundreds more, plus courses, guides, and additional resources.

See What You Get

Membership

You will get unlimited access to step-by-step visualization courses and tutorials for insight and presentation — all while supporting an independent site. Files and data are included so that you can more easily apply what you learn in your own work.

Learn to make great charts that are beautiful and useful.

Members also receive a weekly newsletter, The Process. Keep up-to-date on visualization tools, the rules, and the guidelines and how they all work together in practice.

See samples of everything you gain access to:

About the Author

Nathan Yau is a statistician who works primarily with visualization. He earned his PhD in statistics from UCLA, is the author of two best-selling books — Data Points and Visualize This — and runs FlowingData. Introvert. Likes food. Likes beer.