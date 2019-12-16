How to Make Interactive Frequency Trails with D3.js
Layering time series data or distributions with this method can change the feel and aesthetic versus a multi-line chart or small multiples. In some cases, frequency trails let you show more in less space.
To access this full tutorial and download the source code you must be a member. (If you are already a member, log in here.)
Get instant access to this tutorial and over a hundred more, plus courses, guides, and additional resources.
Membership
You'll get unlimited access to hundreds of hours worth of step-by-step visualization courses and tutorials for insight and presentation — all while supporting an independent site. Source code and data is included so that you can more easily apply what you learn in your own work.
The tutorials are very helpful to move from "Oooo, cool!" to how to actually DO the cool.
Members also recieve a weekly newsletter, The Process. Keep up-to-date on visualization tools, the rules, and the guidelines and how they all work together in practice.
See samples of everything you gain access to:
More Tutorials See All →
Calendar Heatmaps to Visualize Time Series Data
The familiar but underused layout is a good way to look at patterns over time.
How to Make a Sankey Diagram to Show Flow
These tend to be made ad hoc and are usually pieced together manually, which takes a lot of time. Here’s a way to lay the framework in R, so you don’t have to do all the work yourself.
How to Visualize and Compare Distributions in R
Single data points from a large dataset can make it more relatable, but those individual numbers don’t mean much without something to compare to. That’s where distributions come in.