More Dual Income, No Kids

People are waiting longer to have kids or not having kids at all, which leads to more dual income households with no kids. This is the breakdown between 1980 to 2022, among married couple households.



SINGLE INCOME DUAL INCOME 3 OR MORE INCOMES DINKs grow more common. 1 earner, 0 kids 2 earners, 0 kids 3+ earners, 0 kids 2.4% 42% 4% 2.2% 40% NO KIDS 2.0% 38% 3% 1.8% 36% 1.6% 34% 2% 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1 earner, 1 kid 2 earners, 1 kid 3+ earners, 1 kid 10% 12% 2.0% 9% ONE KID 1.6% 11% 8% 1.2% 10% 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1 earner, 2 kids 2 earners, 2 kids +3 earners, 2 kids 14% 8.0% 2.4% 7.5% 13% TWO KIDS 2.0% 7.0% 12% 6.5% 1.6% 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1 earner, 3 kids 2 earners, 3 kids 3+ earners, 3 kids 1.4% 4.5% 5.0% 1.2% 4.0% THREE KIDS 3.5% 4.6% 1.0% 3.0% 4.2% 0.8% 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1 earner, 4 kids 2 earners, 4 kids 3+ earners, 4 kids 1.4% 2.0% 0.5% 1.3% 1.5% FOUR KIDS 0.4% 1.2% 1.0% 1.1% 0.3% 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1 earner, 5+ kids 2 earners, 5+ kids 3+ earners, 5+ kids 1.4% 0.25% 1.2% 0.5% FIVE OR MORE KIDS 1.0% 0.20% 0.8% 0.4% 0.6% 0.15% 0.4% 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 1980 1990 2000 2010 2022 SOURCE: CURRENT POPULATION SURVEY / BY: FLOWINGDATA

I expected the patterns to be a little less one-sided, but dual income, no kids is clearly the most common and seems to be headed towards half of households with married couples.

Obvious next question: what about single people with and without kids?