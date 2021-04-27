Surprise, Less Happiness During Pandemic

Since 1972, the General Social Survey has asked, “Taken all together, how would you say things are these days—would you say that you are very happy, pretty happy, or not too happy?” There were small blips over the decades, but 2020 was something else.

Very Happy 40% Not much changed over the decades… 30% 20% 10% …until 2020. 0% 1972 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 Many still answered “pretty happy.” Pretty Happy 60% 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 1972 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 Not Too Happy 30% But more people answered “not too happy” than ever before. 20% 10% 0% 1972 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 Very Happy Not much changed over the decades… 40% 30% 20% 10% …until 2020. 0% 1972 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 Pretty Happy 60% 50% Many still answered “pretty happy.” 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 1972 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 Not Too Happy But more people answered “not too happy” than ever before. 30% 20% 10% 0% 1972 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020

The GSS used to release results every year, but more recently, they’ve released every two years. The 2020 results come from their COVID Response Tracking Study, since the GSS couldn’t run as usual.