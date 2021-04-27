Data Underload  / 

Surprise, Less Happiness During Pandemic

By Nathan Yau

Since 1972, the General Social Survey has asked, “Taken all together, how would you say things are these days—would you say that you are very happy, pretty happy, or not too happy?” There were small blips over the decades, but 2020 was something else.

Very Happy

40%

Not much changed over the decades

30%

20%

10%

…until 2020.

0%

1972

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

Many still answered “pretty happy.”

Pretty Happy

60%

50%

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

1972

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

Not Too Happy

30%

But more people answered “not too happy” than ever before.

20%

10%

0%

1972

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

Very Happy

Not much changed over the decades

40%

30%

20%

10%

…until 2020.

0%

1972

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

Pretty Happy

60%

50%

Many still answered “pretty happy.”

40%

30%

20%

10%

0%

1972

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

Not Too Happy

But more people answered “not too happy” than ever before.

30%

20%

10%

0%

1972

1980

1990

2000

2010

2020

The GSS used to release results every year, but more recently, they’ve released every two years. The 2020 results come from their COVID Response Tracking Study, since the GSS couldn’t run as usual.

Chart Type Used

Dot Plot

Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.

Join Now

Favorites

Watching the Growth of Walmart

The ever so popular Walmart growth map gets an update, and yes, it still looks like a wildfire. Sam’s Club follows soon after, although not nearly as vigorously.

When Americans Reach $100k in Savings

It was reported that 1 in 6 millennials have at least $100,000 saved. Is this right? It seems high. I looked at the data to find out and then at all of the age groups.

Finding the New Age, for Your Age

You’ve probably heard the lines about how “40 is the new 30” or “30 is the new 20.” What is this based on? I tried to solve the problem using life expectancy data. Your age is the new age.

Shifting Incomes for American Jobs

For various occupations, the difference between the person who makes the most and the one who makes the least can be significant.