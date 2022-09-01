Looking for Meaning in the Everyday

The American Time Use Survey asks people to log their activities for a day, and in the most recent release, people also rated the meaningfulness of the activities on a scale from 0 (not meaningful) to 6 (very meaningful). Here’s how activity categories rated, sorted by most meaningful to least meaningful. Bar height represents how relatively common it was for people to engage in an activity.



NOT MEANINGFUL VERY MEANINGFUL 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Caring for and Helping Non−Household Children Religious or Spiritual Practices Caring for and Helping Household Children Helping Non−Household Adults Interior Maintenance, Repair, and Decoration Travel Related to Religious or Spiritual Activities Socializing and Communicating Medical and Care Services Participating in Sports, Exercise, or Recreation Animals and Pets Phone Calls Lawn, Garden, and Houseplants Travel Related to Socializing, Relaxing, and Leisure Eating and Drinking Food and Drink Preparation, Presentation, and Clean−up Shopping Travel Related to Caring for and Helping Household Members Travel Related to Eating and Drinking Household Management Working Travel Related to Sports, Exercise, and Recreation Unable to Code Exterior Maintenance, Repair, and Decoration Travel Related to Using Professional and Personal Care Services Housework Travel Related to Caring for and Helping Non−Household Members Traveling, Miscellaneous Research or Homework Travel Related to Consumer Purchases Travel Related to Work Travel Related to Household Activities Relaxing and Leisure Health−Related Self Care 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% SOURCE: American Time Use Survey; IPUMS

Caring for and spending time with others rated highest, whereas relaxing and leisure rated lowest. Work was around the middle in the list.

Health-related self care more commonly rated as not meaningful, which seems unintuitive at first. I think it represents those with health conditions who would rather be doing something else other than tending to said condition. I’m just guessing though.

I’m most curious about relaxing and leisure showing at the bottom. This seems to make sense, because this category includes activities like watching television and thinking. At the same time, it seems like we do other things so that we can relax and leisure at the end of the day.

Notes

The estimates come from the 2021 American Time Use Survey, which included a well-being module. I downloaded the data via IPUMS. Only activities that were reported at least 50 times in the sample are included. I made the chart in R and Adobe Illustrator.