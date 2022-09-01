Data Underload  /  , ,

Looking for Meaning in the Everyday

By Nathan Yau

The American Time Use Survey asks people to log their activities for a day, and in the most recent release, people also rated the meaningfulness of the activities on a scale from 0 (not meaningful) to 6 (very meaningful). Here’s how activity categories rated, sorted by most meaningful to least meaningful. Bar height represents how relatively common it was for people to engage in an activity.

NOT MEANINGFUL

VERY MEANINGFUL

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

Caring for and Helping Non−Household Children

Religious or Spiritual Practices

Caring for and Helping Household Children

Helping Non−Household Adults

Interior Maintenance, Repair, and Decoration

Travel Related to Religious or Spiritual Activities

Socializing and Communicating

Medical and Care Services

Participating in Sports, Exercise, or Recreation

Animals and Pets

Phone Calls

Lawn, Garden, and Houseplants

Travel Related to Socializing, Relaxing, and Leisure

Eating and Drinking

Food and Drink Preparation,

Presentation, and Clean−up

Shopping

Travel Related to Caring for and Helping Household Members

Travel Related to Eating and Drinking

Household Management

Working

Travel Related to Sports, Exercise, and Recreation

Unable to Code

Exterior Maintenance, Repair, and Decoration

Travel Related to Using Professional and Personal Care Services

Housework

Travel Related to Caring for and Helping Non−Household Members

Traveling, Miscellaneous

Research or Homework

Travel Related to Consumer Purchases

Travel Related to Work

Travel Related to Household Activities

Relaxing and Leisure

Health−Related Self Care

0%

20%

40%

60%

80%

100%

SOURCE: American Time Use Survey; IPUMS

NOT MEANINGFUL

VERY MEANINGFUL

0

1

2

3

4

5

6

Caring for and Helping Non−Household Children

Religious or Spiritual Practices

Caring for and Helping Household Children

Helping Non−Household Adults

Interior Maintenance, Repair, and Decoration

Travel Related to Religious or Spiritual Activities

Socializing and Communicating

Medical and Care Services

Participating in Sports, Exercise, or Recreation

Animals and Pets

Phone Calls

Lawn, Garden, and Houseplants

Travel Related to Socializing, Relaxing, and Leisure

Eating and Drinking

Food and Drink Preparation, Presentation, and Clean−up

Shopping

Travel Related to Caring for and Helping Household Members

Travel Related to Eating and Drinking

Household Management

Working

Travel Related to Sports, Exercise, and Recreation

Unable to Code

Exterior Maintenance, Repair, and Decoration

Travel Related to Using Professional and Personal Care Services

Housework

Travel Related to Caring for and Helping Non−Household Members

Traveling, Miscellaneous

Research or Homework

Travel Related to Consumer Purchases

Travel Related to Work

Travel Related to Household Activities

Relaxing and Leisure

Health−Related Self Care

0%

20%

40%

60%

80%

100%

SOURCE: American Time Use Survey; IPUMS

Caring for and spending time with others rated highest, whereas relaxing and leisure rated lowest. Work was around the middle in the list.

Health-related self care more commonly rated as not meaningful, which seems unintuitive at first. I think it represents those with health conditions who would rather be doing something else other than tending to said condition. I’m just guessing though.

I’m most curious about relaxing and leisure showing at the bottom. This seems to make sense, because this category includes activities like watching television and thinking. At the same time, it seems like we do other things so that we can relax and leisure at the end of the day.

Notes

The estimates come from the 2021 American Time Use Survey, which included a well-being module. I downloaded the data via IPUMS. Only activities that were reported at least 50 times in the sample are included. I made the chart in R and Adobe Illustrator.

Chart Type Used

Variable Width Bar Chart

Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.

Join Now

Learn to Visualize Data See All →

How I Made That: National Dot Density Map

Mapping one dot per person, it’s all about putting the pieces together.

Build Interactive Area Charts with Filters

When you have several time series over many categories, it can be useful to show them separately rather than put it all in one graph. This is one way to do it interactively with categorical filters.

Compact Ways to Visualize Distributions in R

For when you want to show or compare several distributions but don’t have a lot of space.

Transitioning Map, Part 1: Mapping Irregular Data with Interpolation in R

Rarely do you have evenly-spaced data across an entire geographic space. Here is a way to fill in the gaps.