Change in Common Household Types in the U.S.

In the 1970s, the most common household type in the U.S. was a married couple with kids. But over time, as people wait longer to get married and have fewer kids (if any), it’s grown more common to live alone or with non-family. The chart below shows the shifts between 1976 through 2021.



1976 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 ONE-PERSON MARRIED COUPLE WITH CHILDREN As people wait longer to have kids, households of married couples with children are less common. It is most common to live alone these days. 28% of U.S. Households in 2021 37% of U.S. Households in 1976 MARRIED COUPLE WITH NO CHILDREN 22% MARRIED COUPLE WITH NO CHILDREN 23% MARRIED COUPLE WITH CHILDREN 21% ONE-PERSON 21% It is also more common now to live with roommates and/or non-family. COMPOSITE 11% EXTENDED 7% EXTENDED 9% SINGLE MOTHER 7% SINGLE MOTHER 6% 4% COMPOSITE SINGLE FATHER 2% SINGLE FATHER 1% 1976 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 SOURCE: CURRENT POPULATION SURVEY / IPUMS 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 As people wait longer to have kids, households of married couples with children are less common. It is most common to live alone these days. ONE-PERSON 28% of U.S. Households in 2021 MARRIED COUPLE W/O CHILDREN 22% MARRIED COUPLE W/ CHILDREN 21% It is also more common now to live with roommates. COMPOSITE 11% EXTENDED 9% SINGLE MOTHER 6% SINGLE FATHER 2% 1980 1990 2000 2010 2020 SOURCE: CURRENT POPULATION SURVEY / IPUMS

While there are many household types, the ones here are based on definitions from the United Nations Statistics Division. They define four main types of households:

One-person household

Nuclear household — a household with a single family nucleus

Extended household — a household with a single family nucleus with other people related to the nucleus

Composite — A mix of nuclei or non-related people

They further breakdown the nuclear household to married with children, married without children, a father with children, and a mother with children.

Most of the change occurs among married couples with children, one-person, and composite households. The other types vary relatively little over the selected decades.