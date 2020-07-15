Cataloging All the Charts
If you’re interested in a specific chart type, you can now browse FlowingData by all of the major ones. Find tutorials, guides, and examples for plenty of inspiration for the data you’re trying to visualize.
A few years ago, I added a new meta field to posts that indicated what kind of chart was used. I originally intended it as a way to make tutorials on FD easier to find and to categorize projects in some way. Then I started marking posts that served as a good examples of any given chart type.
I’ve been doing this off and on and adding new types as they come in. But I never made it obvious, and I don’t think many people noticed the extra field for some of the posts.
So it’s more obvious now. Browse all of the chart types so far.
Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.Join Now
Membership
Learn the process of making, designing, and exploring data graphics. Your support goes directly to FlowingData, an independently run site.
What You Get
- Instant access to tutorials on how to make and design data graphics
- Source code and files to use with your own data
- In-depth courses on how to make great charts
- Hand-picked links to tools and resources
- Members-only newsletter
Favorites
Causes of Death
There are many ways to die. Cancer. Infection. Mental. External. This is how different groups of people died over the past 10 years, visualized by age.
What Qualifies as Middle-Income in Each State
The meaning of “middle-income” changes a lot depending on where you live and your household size.