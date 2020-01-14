Data Underload  /  , ,

Best Directors Who Were Non-white Men

By Nathan Yau

Academy Award nominations were announced yesterday. They weren’t especially diverse, which of course isn’t a new thing. Below shows all of the nominations for Best Director, going back to the very first Academy Awards in 1928 and bringing us up to present.
 

Academy Award Nominations for Best Director to Non-white Men

1928

WHITE MAN

NOT WHITE MAN

From 1928, the year of the first Academy Awards, to 2019, there have been 455 nominations for Best Director. Of those, 18 of them went to non-white men. Only 5 of them were women.

1940

1950

1960

1965 – Hiroshi Teshigahara, Woman in the Dunes

1970

1976 – Lina Wertmüller, Seven Beauties

1980

1985 – Akira Kurosawa, Ran

1990

1991 – John Singleton, Boyz n the Hood

1993 – Jane Campion, The Piano

1999 – M. Night Shyamalan, The Sixth Sense

2000

2000 – Ang Lee, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

2003 – Sofia Coppola, Lost in Translation

2005 – Ang Lee, Brokeback Mountain

2009 – Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker

2009 – Lee Daniels, Precious

2010

2012 – Ang Lee, Life of Pi

2013 – Steve McQueen, 12 Years a Slave

2016 – Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

2017 – Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

2017 – Jordan Peele, Get Out

2018 – Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

2019

2019 – Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Source: Wikipedia; Made by: FlowingData

