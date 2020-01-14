Best Directors Who Were Non-white Men

Academy Award nominations were announced yesterday. They weren’t especially diverse, which of course isn’t a new thing. Below shows all of the nominations for Best Director, going back to the very first Academy Awards in 1928 and bringing us up to present.



Academy Award Nominations for Best Director to Non-white Men 1928 WHITE MAN NOT WHITE MAN From 1928, the year of the first Academy Awards, to 2019, there have been 455 nominations for Best Director. Of those, 18 of them went to non-white men. Only 5 of them were women. 1940 1950 1960 1965 – Hiroshi Teshigahara, Woman in the Dunes 1970 1976 – Lina Wertmüller, Seven Beauties 1980 1985 – Akira Kurosawa, Ran 1990 1991 – John Singleton, Boyz n the Hood 1993 – Jane Campion, The Piano 1999 – M. Night Shyamalan, The Sixth Sense 2000 2000 – Ang Lee, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon 2003 – Sofia Coppola, Lost in Translation 2005 – Ang Lee, Brokeback Mountain 2009 – Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker 2009 – Lee Daniels, Precious 2010 2012 – Ang Lee, Life of Pi 2013 – Steve McQueen, 12 Years a Slave 2016 – Barry Jenkins, Moonlight 2017 – Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird 2017 – Jordan Peele, Get Out 2018 – Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman 2019 2019 – Bong Joon-ho, Parasite Source: Wikipedia; Made by: FlowingData