Rip currents are like hidden rivers near the shore that head out to sea. An unexperienced swimmer or surfer can caught in one, panic, and drown. So The Sydney Morning Herald put together a guide on how to spot rips. The mix of video and graphics makes things more clear, as they better represent what people will actually see at the beach. And the overheads for many major beaches in Australia is also helpful. [Thanks, Neville]
Spotting rip currents
Favorites
Interactive: When Do Americans Leave For Work?
We don’t all start our work days at the same time, despite what morning rush hour might have you think.