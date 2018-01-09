Spotting rip currents

Posted to Visualization  |  Nathan Yau

Rip currents are like hidden rivers near the shore that head out to sea. An unexperienced swimmer or surfer can caught in one, panic, and drown. So The Sydney Morning Herald put together a guide on how to spot rips. The mix of video and graphics makes things more clear, as they better represent what people will actually see at the beach. And the overheads for many major beaches in Australia is also helpful. [Thanks, Neville]

Favorites

The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2011

I almost didn’t make a best-of list this year, but …

The Changing American Diet

See what we ate on an average day, for the past several decades.

Interactive: When Do Americans Leave For Work?

We don’t all start our work days at the same time, despite what morning rush hour might have you think.

Causes of Death

There are many ways to die. Cancer. Infection. Mental. External. This is how different groups of people died over the past 10 years, visualized by age.