Rip currents are like hidden rivers near the shore that head out to sea. An unexperienced swimmer or surfer can get caught in one, panic, and drown. So The Sydney Morning Herald put together a guide on how to spot rips. The mix of video and graphics makes things more clear, as they better represent what people will actually see at the beach. And the overheads for many major beaches in Australia are also helpful. [Thanks, Neville]
Spotting rip currents
Favorites
The Best Data Visualization Projects of 2014
It’s always tough to pick my favorite visualization projects. Nevertheless, I gave it a go.
10 Best Data Visualization Projects of 2017
It was a rough year, which brought about a lot of good work. Here are my favorite data visualization projects of the year.