Spotting rip currents

Rip currents are like hidden rivers near the shore that head out to sea. An unexperienced swimmer or surfer can get caught in one, panic, and drown. So The Sydney Morning Herald put together a guide on how to spot rips. The mix of video and graphics makes things more clear, as they better represent what people will actually see at the beach. And the overheads for many major beaches in Australia are also helpful. [Thanks, Neville]