Ash Ngu for ProPublica and Sophie Cocke for Honolulu Star-Advertiser show the harm of building seawalls on Hawaii’s beaches. The walls protect luxury beachfront properties, but they have been built through administrative loopholes and destroy beaches, which are owned by the public.

I like the combination of video footage and map, providing a scroll along the coastline. It provides an anchor for where you are and what you’re looking at.