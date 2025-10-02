Undelivered USAID medical supplies and medicine

Earlier this year, the administration halted USAID shipments of antimalarial and HIV medical supplies. Medicine already paid for just sat in warehouses. The Washington Post charted the timeline for the disrupted supply chain.

A Post analysis of internal data from the first half of the year shows that supplies valued at more than $190 million were scheduled to arrive at distribution warehouses by the end of June. Instead, the analysis found, shipments worth nearly $76 million were not delivered, including the majority of medication needed to combat severe malaria. Some medicines never left the places where they were manufactured, and others were stranded in ports or customs facilities near the cities and villages where they were needed.

One part of the larger piece is a set of circles that represent shipments. Circles are sized by value and colored by shipment status during a given month. Position represents shipment location and changes as you scroll.

The mechanics remind me of the 2019 piece on school diversity, also by the Post.