What counts as rude behavior in public, by age group

Pew Research asked U.S. adults if certain behaviors in public, such as cursing or smoking, were acceptable. The above are the results for four age groups.

For every behavior, the percentage of people who said it was rarely or never acceptable increased with age. Television and movies (and my own experiences) would tell you that sounds about right, but for some reason the clear trend surprised me. A quiz with the behaviors lets you get in on the action to see how crotchety you are.

At least we all mostly agree that taking a photo without permission is not acceptable. Now about all that public surveillance.