With this scatterplot, Quoctrung Bui and Margo Sanger-Katz for The Upshot describe where experts and the public agree and disagree on gun control. Basically, whether it’s the best or not, the top right is what policymakers are looking for. Make sure to check out the breakdowns for various groups of people.
Public versus experts, gun control
Favorites
Most popular porn searches, by state
We’ve seen that we can learn from what people search for, through the eyes of Google suggestions: state stereotypes, national …
Marrying Age
People get married at various ages, but there are definite trends that vary across demographic groups. What do these trends look like?