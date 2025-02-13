When You Will Die

Running Simulations

If you are -- and -- years old in 2025, then there is a -- chance that you will die within a year. More optimistically, in a glass-half-full kind of way, that is a -- chance you will live to the next year ( 100% - chances of dying in a year ). If you live, then you turn -- years old and have a -- chance that you live through the next year, and so on. We repeat until the simulation does not make it. The age at that time is a simulated age of death.

Restart at your current age and repeat.

This is a Markov Chain Monte Carlo method, also known as MCMC. Each step in a chain of events is determined by the previous step.

In this example, we step through your age and each year after based on the outcome of the previous year. You either live or die. The chain ends when you die.

Running simulations with this data lets you:

See the possible ages for when it ends.

Estimate the most likely results by looking at where balls fall the most.

So far, we have run 0 simulations.

When you are younger, chances are high that you live to the next year. Probabilities stay above 99%, which is pretty good. Then we age into our 60s and things change.