ICE detainees shuttled to further away facilities

As more people are detained, they are sent to detention centers in the South and Southwest, despite the distance and cost. Some areas are more likely to deport detainees. From Bloomberg:

A Bloomberg analysis of more than a decade of government data shows that 70% of immigrants detained in Louisiana and New Mexico end up deported, which is almost twice the rate of those detained in the Northeast, and is well above the national average of 53%. Immigration judges in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi are also among the least likely to grant asylum applications, according to a Bloomberg investigation last year.

The lines are animated to show the flows of flight, which indicates higher counts from the northeast headed south.