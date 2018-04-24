Waiting Game, through the steps of asylum seekers

Apr 24, 2018

Sisi Wei for ProPublica and Nick Fortugno of Playmatics made a game to provide a feeling of what it’s like for someone who needs escape from their home.

Based on the real case files of five asylum seekers from five countries and interviews with the medical and legal professionals who evaluate and represent them, The Waiting Game is an experimental news game that lets you walk in the shoes of an asylum seeker, from the moment they choose to come to the United States to the final decision in the cases before an immigration judge.

Take your time with this one, and use your headphones.

In the game format, I felt more engrossed in the individual stories than I think if it were a linear profile story.