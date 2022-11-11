Exports through the Mississippi River

Drought has caused water levels to drop in the Mississippi River, which is a problem when millions of tons of grain are moved for export via boat. Bloomberg Green breaks it down, including a flow-ish, river-like Sankey Diagram to show where grain exports go.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Shifting Causes of Death
The most common causes of death changed over the years. They vary across sex and age group. This animation shows the details of these changes.
Restless Sleep With Age
It seems like no matter what I do, I cannot sleep through the night. Will it ever let up? According to the data, the answer is no and it will only get worse.
How Different Income Groups Spend Money
After living expenses, where does the money go, and how does it change when you have more cash available?