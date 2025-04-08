Inflation tracker for your backyard barbecue

Washington Post Opinion has a tracker updated weekly that groups items by everyday events, such as breakfast, a B.L.T. sandwich, or a backyard barbecue.

Inflation, no longer just a concept discussed at abstract economic levels, is now felt directly in everyone’s receipts at the grocery store. Promises were made last year that the prices would come down. The prices continue to rise fast enough for you to notice. We’ll see where they go.

See also: InflataCart, an inflation tracker for your grocery list.