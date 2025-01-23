With InflataCart, your grocery list plus inflation data

If you shop at the grocery store regularly, you’ve felt prices increasing, especially over the past few years. How much have they gone up? That can be more difficult to remember. InflataCart is an app by Wesley Grubbs of Pitch Interactive that ties inflation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics into your grocery list so that you can shop more certainly. See current differences and the price trends for each BLS-tracked item.

I really like the link between government data and the everydayness of buying a bag of coffee. Installed.