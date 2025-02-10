I missed this one last week, pre-Super Bowl, but for The Washington Post, Artur Galocha highlighted self-censoring during the Super Bowl halftime show to comply with FCC regulations. It seems Kendrick Lamar was still able to get his point across with lyric substitutions.
Leaving out keywords in a halftime show
