When and How Many Super Bowl Wins, by Team

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. That’s three championships for the Chiefs in the last five years. How does that compare to teams who won previous Super Bowls over the past 58 years?



Who Leads Overall Depends On How You Count

Sort by the most recent or by total wins.

Twenty-three teams have won the Super Bowl at least once. The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are still on top with six championships each. Two teams — the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions — have never won.

