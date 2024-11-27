Peak Thanksgiving Food
One of the highlights of Thanksgiving in the United States is the food, as seen through the lens of Google Trends.
Turkey gets an especially high peak, which I’d wager is partly from people who have to find a recipe for something they make only once or less each year.
Anyway, I’m off for the rest of this week to cook, eat, and fall asleep. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. I am thankful for you.
