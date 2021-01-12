Machine learning to find a recipe for a baked good that’s half cake and half cookie

Last year, around the time when people were baking a lot of things, Sarah Robinson used machine learning to find a recipe for a “cakie”:

Like many people, I’ve been entertaining myself at home by baking a ton and talking about my sourdough starter as if it were a real person. I’m pretty good at following recipes, but I decided I wanted to take things one step further and understand the science behind what differentiates a cake from a bread or a cookie. I also like machine learning so I thought: what if I could combine it with baking??!

Robinson provides the final recipe at the end, so first, I need to try this recipe. Second, what other foods and beverages can this apply to?