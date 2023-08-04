Save recipes to your email

Yums, by Matthew Phillips, is a quick and simple way to save recipes via email:

Yums is a recipe storage system built on top of email. Content on the web disappears with time, but email you have control over forever. To use Yums, find a recipe you like and send an email to [email protected]. In the body paste the link to the recipe you want to save. You can paste as many links as you like, separated by new lines.

Super easy and the email is just the recipe without the backstory. I understand why people include all the wordage and pictures before the actual recipe, but it’s gotten out of hand.