Billion dollar natural disasters

October 3, 2023

Topic

Statistical Visualization  /  , , ,

For Bloomberg, Rachael Dottle and Leslie Kaufman go with the combo stacked area chart and stacked bar chart on the top and bottom to show increased cost of billion dollar disasters and the counts over time. It looks like the sporadic tropical cyclones are causing the most damage.

Chart Types Used

Stacked Area ChartStacked Bar Chart