Maps of natural disasters and extreme weather

For The Washington Post, Tim Meko mapped floods, tornados, hurricanes, extreme temperatures, wildfires, and lightning:

Data collection for these events has never been more consistent. Mapping the trends in recent years gives us an idea of where disasters have the tendency to strike. In 2018, it is estimated that natural disasters cost the nation almost $100 billion and took nearly 250 lives. It turns out there is nowhere in the United States that is particularly insulated from everything.