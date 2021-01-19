For Bloomberg, Jeremy C.F. Lin and Rachael Dottle show what Joe Biden’s inauguration will look like, given all of the recent events and 2020. No public access and 25,000 National Guard personnel.
Scaled-down Biden inauguration
Projects by FlowingData See All →
What That Election Probability Means
You’re going to see probability values mentioned a lot these next few months. Many people will misinterpret. But not you.
The Relationship Timeline Continues to Stretch
We know that people are marrying later in life, but that’s not the only shift. The whole relationship timeline is stretching.
Chart of Cousins
For every family get-together I go to, it seems there are more kids running around. I know that they are related to me somehow, but what do I call them? Maybe this chart will help next time.