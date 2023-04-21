How Different Income Groups Make Money

There are various ways to earn an income, but most people have a job and receive wages in return. That starts to change depending on who you’re asking. We turn to the 2021 American Community Survey (ACS) to see how income sources can vary.



Let’s say this square represents one hundred dollars:

Equals $100



If someone makes $10,000 in a year, we represent the year’s income with 100 squares (10,000 divided by 100).

Here’s the income for an aircraft technician in the ACS sample:



An Aircraft Technician $45,000 income in a year 100% from wages



That’s 450 squares, which represents $45,000 in wages. So if someone makes $100,000 in a year like the sales representative below, we use one thousand squares:



A Sales Representative $100,000 income in a year 100% from wages



The aircraft technician and sales representative both earned all of their income from wages.

Here’s a manager who earned $300,000, but 83% of it was in wages and the remainder came from business or self-employment:



A Manager $300,000 income in a year 83% from wages 17% business





That’s two income sources with wages and a business. ACS provides six more classifications for a total of eight income sources:



Wages Business Investments Retirement Social Security Welfare SSI Other





Wages are money received as an employee; business income is self-employment income from one’s own business or farm; investment income comes from interest, dividends, and rents; retirement income is from pension or retirement accounts, not including Social Security; Social Security is income from Social Security; welfare income is from public assistance programs; Supplemental Security Income (SSI) is government-funded and based on need; and the other category is for any income that doesn’t fall in the defined categories.

Knowing that people spend money differently when income varies, I wondered how people earn money differently. Below shows the average percentage and amount, by income group:



Income Sources On Average, By Income Group EACH SQUARE REPRESENTS $100 OF INCOME Wages Business Investments Retirement Social Security Welfare SSI Other INCOME GROUP Supplemental Security Income (SSI), a need-based program, is more common among low-income groups, as should be expected. $0 to $14,999 83% $15,000 to $29,999 86% $30,000 to $49,999 90% $50,000 to $74,999 Most people's income comes completely from earned wages through a job. 91% $75,000 to $99,999 91% $100,000 to $199,999 With higher income, it grows more common to earn money in other categories besides wages, such as a personal business or investments. 90% $200,000 to $299,999 87% $300,000+ Those with the highest incomes tend to have high wages, but on average, about a quarter of income comes from elsewhere. 75% 15% 9%



People who make the big bucks appear to be more likely to earn income from their own business and investments, in addition to an employee salary.

But keep in mind that the above shows averages. If you take the average of a person who makes all their income from a business and a person who makes all their money from a salary, then the average looks like a half-half split between business and salary. It’s probably more likely that someone either earns income from a salary or a business and that gets supplemented by investments.

You can kind of see this in a sample of individuals’ incomes:



Income Sources for Different People EACH SQUARE REPRESENTS $100 OF INCOME Wages Business Investments Retirement Social Security Welfare SSI Other Housekeeper Not working Not working Fast food Stocker Sales $1,000 $1,300 $1,500 $1,800 $3,000 $5,000 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% Gambling svc. Not Working Cook Not working Not working Fast food $5,600 $5,800 $7,800 $8,400 $9,000 $10,000 100% 62% 38% 100% 100% 100% 100% Cashier Business operations Cook Not working Not working Not working $11,000 $11,600 $12,300 $14,400 $15,000 $15,200 100% 16% 84% 100% 100% 100% 52% 48% Not working Not working Not working Fast food Registered nurse Laborer $15,400 $15,600 $16,800 $18,800 $20,000 $20,800 39% 61% 100% 100% 11% 89% 100% 100% Childcare Not working Entertainer Stocker Not working Not working $22,800 $22,900 $23,000 $23,700 $24,200 $26,800 100% 87% 13% 65% 35% 38% 62% 96% 33% 67% Tractor operator Not working Production Production manager Technologist Construction $28,000 $28,000 $29,000 $30,000 $30,000 $30,000 100% 29% 71% 100% 100% 100% 100% Maid Janitor Stocker Not working Not working Lawyer $30,000 $31,000 $31,200 $31,700 $31,800 $36,200 100% 100% 100% 28% 52% 21% 15% 60% 25% 100% Billing clerk Not working Secretary Registered nurse Payroll Accounting clerk $37,000 $37,100 $37,900 $40,000 $41,000 $42,000 100% 23% 69% 92% 90% 85% 15% 100% Personal care aide Bus driver Inspector Customer service Manager Elementary teacher $42,900 $46,000 $48,000 $50,000 $51,000 $50,000 58% 34% 48% 52% 100% 100% 100% 100% Postsec. teacher Maintenance Business ops. Maintenance Registered nurse Librarian $51,200 $53,000 $55,000 $57,200 $58,000 $60,000 29% 41% 30% 66% 34% 100% 87% 13% 100% 100% Order filler Financial clerk Customer service rep. Chief executive Not working Lawyer $60,000 $65,000 $65,900 $66,000 $73,200 $75,000 100% 100% 62% 38% 18% 41% 41% 60% 40% 100% Mechanic Sales manager Retail supervisor Postsecondary teacher Medical scientist Manager $80,000 $80,000 $90,000 $90,000 $91,000 $93,200 100% 50% 50% 100% 78% 22% 100% 100% Nurse practitioner Production supervisor Accountant Audiologist Not working Not working $93,800 $96,000 $100,000 $101,000 $102,500 $129,890 91% 100% 100% 100% 67% 23% 93% Manager Postsecondary teacher Transport. manager Property manager Software developer Paralegal $130,000 $150,000 $205,200 $220,000 $310,000 $379,800 100% 100% 84% 16% 55% 45% 94% 96%

People only list their primary occupation, so the property manager who earned $220,000 likely has another job which may or may not be related to property management.

You can probably see though that most people’s income is from wages. For those who don’t work, Social Security and retirement income come into play.

Finally, most people do not earn from investments, but those who reported non-zero investment income seem to earn a significant portion of their income in this way. Maybe we’re looking at survivorship bias? We don’t see those who invested but did not earn. However, out of those who reported non-zero investment income, only five percent reported a loss for the year, so take that information as you like. And of course those with higher salaries have more to set aside after paying for essentials.

For the other side of the coin, see how people spend their money.