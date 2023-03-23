Single Parents
In the 1950s, less than 10% of families with children were single-parent. In 2022, among families with children, 31% were single-parent — more than three times as common.
TOTAL FAMILIES
MILLIONS
80
60
40
20
0
1950
1960
1970
1980
1990
2000
2010
2022
TOTAL FAMILIES WITH CHILDREN UNDER 18
MILLIONS
40
30
20
10
0
1950
1960
1970
1980
1990
2000
2010
2022
FAMILIES WITH CHILDREN UNDER 18
FROM TOTAL FAMILIES
60%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
1950
1960
1970
1980
1990
2000
2010
2022
FAMILIES WITH ONE PARENT
FROM FAMILIES WITH CHILDREN
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
1950
1960
1970
1980
1990
2000
2010
2022
JUST MOM OR JUST DAD
FROM ONE-PARENT FAMILIES
100%
JUST MOM
80%
60%
40%
20%
JUST DAD
0%
1950
1960
1970
1980
1990
2000
2010
2022
This is based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
