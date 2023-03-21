Past and present California drought severity

It’s been raining a lot here in California, which is helpful, because most of the state has been in severe drought for the past few years. However, the current aging systems can only capture so much of the rainwater, which means we’re still in a drought. For Reuters, Clare Trainor and Minami Funakoshi use a combo heatmap and area plot to show drought severity over the years.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Timeline of California Wildfires
The wind was blowing smoke and ash from wildfires further up north from where I live. The sky turned an eerie orange. I wondered about past fires and made the chart below.
Most Common Use of Time, By Age and Sex
Typical time use varies by who you talk to. This interactive shows you the differences when you vary age and sex.
Constructed Career Paths from Job Switching Data
Shifting from one occupation to another can take a swing in the career path. Given your current job, what paths could you take? Here are some constructed possibilities.