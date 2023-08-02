Taylor Swift has been filling up stadiums across the United States and will head overseas soon to fill more seats. For Reuters, Clare Trainor and Dea Bankova break down the songs, albums, and ticket sales with a heavily stylized piece resembling a Swift fan’s scrapbook.
Taylor Swift pop charts
