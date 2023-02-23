Trying to isolate Russia

The New York Times shows how the west tried to isolate Russia and how things haven’t gone as expected. A series of packed bubbles, cartograms, and flowcharts provide a visual timeline for each country’s reactions.
Who Funds the World Health Organization
A couple of weeks ago — or maybe it was a couple of years ago, I’m not sure — the administration announced it would withdraw funding from the World Health Organization. Here’s what that does to the overall picture.
Years You Have Left to Live, Probably
The individual data points of life are much less predictable than the average. Here’s a simulation that shows you how much time is left on the clock.