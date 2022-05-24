The war in Ukraine continues, but the scale and objects appear to have changed over time. Josh Holder, Marco Hernandez, and Jon Huang for The New York Times mapped the shrinking scope as Russia loses more soldiers and resources.
Shrinking war mapped
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Shifting Incomes for American Jobs
For various occupations, the difference between the person who makes the most and the one who makes the least can be significant.
How People Like You Spend Their Time
Looking at American time use for various combinations of sex, age, and employment status, on weekdays and weekends.