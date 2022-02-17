Map of Russian gas exports

February 17, 2022

Topic

Maps  /  , ,

Speaking of Russian gas, Josh Holder, Karl Russell and Stanley Reed for The New York Times mapped gas exports from Russia to E.U. countries. NYT used Sankey flows where thicker lines mean more gas, which are paired with a choropleth map that represents share each country’s natural gas imports that are from Russia.

Chart Types Used

Choropleth MapSankey Diagram