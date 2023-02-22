Wealthy Percentiles Rising

The rich continue to get richer, and everyone else either only kind of earns more or stays where they’re at. In the income chart below, the top line for Americans in the 99th percentile, or the top 1%, separates from the bottom more over the years.



ANNUAL INCOME IN 2023 DOLLARS, AMONG FULL-TIME WORKERS Sup. $600k Oh no. 99th percentile WHHHEEE AGAIN. $500k WHHHHEEEEEEEE. Great Recession dip. There is a big jump for just one percentile. It must be lonely up there. $400k This person made a lot for 1970. 98th $300k 97th 96th 95th $200k Gaps at the top increase much quicker than at the bottom. The 1950 survey capped at $10k in contemporary dollars, so 98th and 99th percentile marks are probably higher. 90th 80th $100k 70th 60th 50th Since 1970, income levels for the lower 50% did not change much. 40th SURVEY SAMPLE 30th 20th 10th $0k 2000 2010 2021 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 SOURCE: CENSUS BUREAU, IPUMS / BY: FLOWINGDATA ANNUAL INCOME IN 2023 DOLLARS, AMONG FULL-TIME WORKERS Sup. $600k PERCENTILE Oh no. 99th WHHHHEEEEEEEE. WHHEEE. $500k Big jump. Great Recession dip. This person made a lot for 1970. $400k 98th $300k 97th 96th $200k 95th 90th $100k 80th 70th 60th 50th 40th 30th 20th $0k 10th SURVEY SAMPLE 1950 1960 1970 1980 1990 2000 2010 2021 Since 1970, income levels for the lower 50% did not change much. SOURCE: CENSUS BUREAU, IPUMS / BY: FLOWINGDATA

The percentiles are based on income data from the United States Census Bureau, which I calculated using data via IPUMS. The survey data doesn’t specify between full-time and part-time workers, so the estimates are for people who worked at least 40 weeks, most of whom worked at least 50 weeks.

The gray dots represent a sample from each year so that you can see the distributions. The bottom portion doesn’t change much. The top portion for higher income, where there are supposedly more problems, stretches up.