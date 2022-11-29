Republican and Democrat follower counts on Twitter

You might have heard that Elon Musk bought Twitter, and among the many recent changes to the platform comes what appears to be an ideology shift. Gerrit De Vynck, Jeremy B. Merrill and Luis Melgar, for The Washington Post, show the shift through the lens of a baseline chart and follower counts among popular Democrats and Republicans.
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Most Common Daily Routines
We all have our routines, but from person-to-person, the daily schedule changes a lot depending on your responsibilities.
Where Your Job is Most Popular
Some jobs are common nationwide, because they are needed everywhere. Others are more specific to geography. See where job falls on the spectrum.