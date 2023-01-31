Evolution of George Santos’ biography

January 31, 2023

George Santos, currently a U.S. representative, seems to lie about his background and qualifications. Someone will look into the details, show that they’re questionable, and the Santos story changes. For The Washington Post, Azi Paybarah, Luis Melgar and Tyler Remmel show this evolution through the lens of the Santos campaign’s about page.