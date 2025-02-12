Try to cut $2 trillion from the federal budget

February 12, 2025

The “Department of Government Efficiency” wants to cut $2 trillion from the federal budget. For The Washington Post, Luis Melgar, Emma Kumer, and Jeff Stein use a quiz-like graphic to show why such a cut is a lofty task. Choose what to cut and see if you can reach the target amount.