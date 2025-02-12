The “Department of Government Efficiency” wants to cut $2 trillion from the federal budget. For The Washington Post, Luis Melgar, Emma Kumer, and Jeff Stein use a quiz-like graphic to show why such a cut is a lofty task. Choose what to cut and see if you can reach the target amount.
Try to cut $2 trillion from the federal budget
Projects by FlowingData See All →
Fast Food Menu of Calories
How does the distribution of calories vary by fast food restaurant? Here’s a chart that shows all the menu items for ten of the biggest national fast food chains.
Where Your Job is Most Popular
Some jobs are common nationwide, because they are needed everywhere. Others are more specific to geography. See where job falls on the spectrum.
Who Earns More Income in American Households?
Compared to 1970, a shift towards women making the higher income.