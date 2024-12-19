Online reach of Elon Musk on X

As you can imagine, Elon Musk, the owner of X, has a prominent influence on the social media platform. For the Washington Post, Jeremy B. Merrill, Trisha Thadani, and Kevin Schaul show the scale through view counts (on the x-axis) and time since posting (on the y-axis).

I’m not sure how much I trust view count accuracy on X, but you can at least see the relative weights of what the company wants you to see.

Mostly, I put this here for the flaming data point at the beginning of the piece and to highlight how it reminds me of the interactive by Periscopic a few years back. It starts with a single point for the anecdote and then multiplies for the patterns.