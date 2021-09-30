Age and Occupation
Whether it’s because of experience, physical ability, or education level, some jobs tend towards a certain age of worker more than others. For example, fast food counter workers tend to be younger, whereas school bus drivers tend to be older.
These are the age ranges for 529 jobs. Search for your job or look at others.
This is based on data from the American Community Survey for 2018 and 2019, downloaded via IPUMS.
The middle ranges represent 25th to 75th percentile, or the interquartile range (IQR). The median is in the middle. The outer values and the minimums and maximums within 1.5 times the IQR. It’s like a compact box plot.
Become a member. Support an independent site. Make great charts.Join Now
Favorites
Top Brewery Road Trip, Routed Algorithmically
There are a lot of great craft breweries in the United States, but there is only so much time. This is the computed best way to get to the top rated breweries and how to maximize the beer tasting experience. Every journey begins with a single sip.
Jobs Charted by State and Salary
Jobs and pay can vary a lot depending on where you live, based on 2013 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here’s an interactive to look.
Shifts in How Couples Meet, Online Takes the Top
How do couples meet now and how has it changed over the years? Watch the rankings play out over six decades.