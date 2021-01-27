How to Make Small Multiples in Excel

The concept is that, instead of having a larger chart with dozens of series, one for each entity (or category), you can create multiple, striped-down versions, one for each entity, making it easier to analyze each one and compare it to others. Usually, you split a series (e.g.unemployment rate) by entity (e.g. state), but other variations are possible, like analyzing a single entity over several moments. Note that “small multiples” is not a chart type: it’s a visualization strategy that you can apply to most visual displays, from pie charts (be careful with this one) to maps. You can find plenty of examples here .

Small multiples are an effective way of displaying and comparing multiple entities that wouldn’t fit in a single chart.

