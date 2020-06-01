Guides for Visualizing Reality
We like to complain about how data is messy, not in the right format, and how parts don’t make sense. Reality is complicated though. Data comes from the realities. Here are several guides to help with visualizing these realities, which seem especially important these days.
Visualizing Incomplete and Missing Data
We love complete and nicely formatted data. That’s not what we get a lot of the time.
Visualizing Outliers
Step 1: Figure out why the outlier exists in the first place. Step 2: Choose from these visualization options to show the outlier.
Visualizing Differences
Focus on finding or displaying contrasting points, and some visual methods are more helpful than others.
Visualizing Patterns on Repeat
Things have a way of repeating themselves, and it can be useful to highlight these patterns in data.
One Dataset, Visualized 25 Ways
A single dataset can tell you a lot of things. See also how questions can guide you.
How to Spot Visualization Lies
Chart ≠ fact.
Become a Member
Support an independent site. Make great charts.
Favorites
How to Spot Visualization Lies
Many charts don’t tell the truth. This is a simple guide to spotting them.
Guessing Names Based on What They Start With
I’m terrible at names, but maybe data can help. Put in your sex, the decade when you were born, and start putting in your name. I’ll try to guess before you’re done.
Visualizing the Uncertainty in Data
Data is an abstraction, and it’s impossible to encapsulate everything it represents in real life. So there is uncertainty. Here are ways to visualize the uncertainty.