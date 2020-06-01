Guides for Visualizing Reality

We like to complain about how data is messy, not in the right format, and how parts don’t make sense. Reality is complicated though. Data comes from the realities. Here are several guides to help with visualizing these realities, which seem especially important these days.



Visualizing Incomplete and Missing Data We love complete and nicely formatted data. That’s not what we get a lot of the time.

Visualizing Outliers Step 1: Figure out why the outlier exists in the first place. Step 2: Choose from these visualization options to show the outlier.

Visualizing Differences Focus on finding or displaying contrasting points, and some visual methods are more helpful than others.