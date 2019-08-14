Data Underload  /  ,

Most Unliked Sandwich

By Nathan Yau

A recent YouGov poll asked people about how much they liked certain sandwiches, and I wondered which sandwich people do not like the most. The winner: the Cheese and Tomato sandwich. See the full rankings below.

Rankings for Most Unliked Sandwich

A YouGov pool asked men and women if they liked certain sandwiches. Below shows the percentages who said no.

Cheese and Tomato

Crab Cake

Lobster Roll

Cuban

100%

Women tend to favor meat-heavy items less.

Probably not liked because of unnecessary naming.

Doesn’t belong in a sandwich.

Must’ve had the mayo-based one.

0%

Pastrami

Reuben

French Dip

Meatball

100%

40% of respondents were wrong.

But… it’s so delicious.

0%

Egg Salad

Tuna

PB & J

Pulled Pork

100%

Men and women answered the same.

0%

Ham

Bacon

BLT

Club

100%

0%

Roast Beef

Turkey

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Cheese

100%

Crowd-pleaser, bread and cheese.

0%

Notes

  • The data comes via YouGov, which sampled 1,223 people in July 2019. The full results are here (pdf).
  • People had the following choices: really like, somewhat like, neither like or dislike, somewhat dislike, really dislike, and never tried. For the figures above, I calculated the percentage of people who did not either really like or somewhat like, given they tried the sandwich.
  • I left out the Muffuletta sandwich, because about two-thirds of respondents never tried it.

