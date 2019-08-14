Most Unliked Sandwich
A recent YouGov poll asked people about how much they liked certain sandwiches, and I wondered which sandwich people do not like the most. The winner: the Cheese and Tomato sandwich. See the full rankings below.
Rankings for Most Unliked Sandwich
A YouGov pool asked men and women if they liked certain sandwiches. Below shows the percentages who said no.
Cheese and Tomato
Crab Cake
Lobster Roll
Cuban
100%
Women tend to favor meat-heavy items less.
Probably not liked because of unnecessary naming.
Doesn’t belong in a sandwich.
Must’ve had the mayo-based one.
0%
Pastrami
Reuben
French Dip
Meatball
100%
40% of respondents were wrong.
But… it’s so delicious.
0%
Egg Salad
Tuna
PB & J
Pulled Pork
100%
Men and women answered the same.
0%
Ham
Bacon
BLT
Club
100%
0%
Roast Beef
Turkey
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Cheese
100%
Crowd-pleaser, bread and cheese.
0%
Notes
- The data comes via YouGov, which sampled 1,223 people in July 2019. The full results are here (pdf).
- People had the following choices: really like, somewhat like, neither like or dislike, somewhat dislike, really dislike, and never tried. For the figures above, I calculated the percentage of people who did not either really like or somewhat like, given they tried the sandwich.
- I left out the Muffuletta sandwich, because about two-thirds of respondents never tried it.
