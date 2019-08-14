A recent YouGov poll asked people about how much they liked certain sandwiches, and I wondered which sandwich people do not like the most. The winner: the Cheese and Tomato sandwich. See the full rankings below.



Rankings for Most Unliked Sandwich A YouGov pool asked men and women if they liked certain sandwiches. Below shows the percentages who said no. Cheese and Tomato Crab Cake Lobster Roll Cuban 100% Women tend to favor meat-heavy items less. Probably not liked because of unnecessary naming. Doesn't belong in a sandwich. Must've had the mayo-based one. 0% Pastrami Reuben French Dip Meatball 100% 40% of respondents were wrong. But… it's so delicious. 0% Egg Salad Tuna PB & J Pulled Pork 100% Men and women answered the same. 0% Ham Bacon BLT Club 100% 0% Roast Beef Turkey Grilled Chicken Grilled Cheese 100% Crowd-pleaser, bread and cheese. 0%

