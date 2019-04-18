Redacted
The redacted version (pdf) of the Mueller report was released today. Here’s the thumbnailed view for a sense of the redactions.
I had to do this in R real quick, or I wasn’t going to get anything done for the rest of the day. Here’s my snippet in case you’re interested:
# install.packages(c("pdftools", "png")) library(pdftools) library(png) pdf_convert("mueller-report.pdf") # Dimensions of 1 page. imgwidth <- 612 imgheight <- 792 # Grid dimensions. gridwidth <- 30 gridheight <- 15 # Total plot width and height. spacing <- 1 totalwidth <- (imgwidth+spacing) * (gridwidth) totalheight <- (imgheight+spacing) * gridheight # Plot all the pages and save as PNG. png("all_pages.png", round((imgwidth+spacing)*gridwidth/7), round((imgheight+spacing)*gridheight/7)) par(mar=c(0,0,0,0)) plot(0, 0, type='n', xlim=c(0, totalwidth), ylim=c(0, totalheight), asp=1, bty="n", axes=FALSE) for (i in 1:448) { fname <- paste("mueller-report_", i, ".png", sep="") img <- readPNG(fname) x <- (i %% gridwidth) * (imgwidth+spacing) y <- totalheight - (floor(i / gridwidth)) * (imgheight+spacing) rasterImage(img, xleft=x, ybottom = y-imgheight, xright = x+imgwidth, ytop=y) } dev.off()
Become a member. Learn to visualize data. From beginner to advanced.Join Today
Membership
This is for people interested in the process of creating, designing, and exploring data graphics. Your support goes directly to FlowingData, an independently run site.
What You Get
- Instant access to tutorials on how to make and design data graphics
- Source code and files to use with your own data
- In-depth courses on visualization in R
- Hand-picked links and resources from around the web
- Members-only newsletter
Favorites
Where Bars Outnumber Grocery Stores
A closer look at the age old question of where there are more bars than grocery stores, and vice versa.
Shifts in How Couples Meet, Online Takes the Top
How do couples meet now and how has it changed over the years? Watch the rankings play out over six decades.
A Day in the Life: Work and Home
I simulated a day for employed Americans to see when and where they work.