The redacted version (pdf) of the Mueller report was released today. Here’s the thumbnailed view for a sense of the redactions.



I had to do this in R real quick, or I wasn’t going to get anything done for the rest of the day. Here’s my snippet in case you’re interested:

# install.packages(c("pdftools", "png")) library(pdftools) library(png) pdf_convert("mueller-report.pdf") # Dimensions of 1 page. imgwidth <- 612 imgheight <- 792 # Grid dimensions. gridwidth <- 30 gridheight <- 15 # Total plot width and height. spacing <- 1 totalwidth <- (imgwidth+spacing) * (gridwidth) totalheight <- (imgheight+spacing) * gridheight # Plot all the pages and save as PNG. png("all_pages.png", round((imgwidth+spacing)*gridwidth/7), round((imgheight+spacing)*gridheight/7)) par(mar=c(0,0,0,0)) plot(0, 0, type='n', xlim=c(0, totalwidth), ylim=c(0, totalheight), asp=1, bty="n", axes=FALSE) for (i in 1:448) { fname <- paste("mueller-report_", i, ".png", sep="") img <- readPNG(fname) x <- (i %% gridwidth) * (imgwidth+spacing) y <- totalheight - (floor(i / gridwidth)) * (imgheight+spacing) rasterImage(img, xleft=x, ybottom = y-imgheight, xright = x+imgwidth, ytop=y) } dev.off()