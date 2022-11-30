Connie Hanzhang Jin and Kaitlyn Radde, for NPR, used illustrations to explain how ranked-choice voting works. Instead of picking a single candidate, you can rank your choices, and if someone does not win outright, the rankings kick in.
Illustration of ranked-choice voting
