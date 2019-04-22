By now we’ve all seen the zoomed out thumbnail view of the Mueller Report. It gives you a quick look at the amount of the report redacted, but that’s about it. So, Axios tagged every paragraph with events, topics, people, and places to make things easier to find and jump to.
A more detailed view of the Mueller Report
Projects by Nathan Yau See All →
The Most Trendy Names in US History
Names are incredibly personal things. It’s how we identity ourselves. …
How You Will Die
So far we’ve seen when you will die and how other people tend to die. Now let’s put the two together to see how and when you will die, given your sex, race, and age.
Chart of Cousins
For every family get-together I go to, it seems there are more kids running around. I know that they are related to me somehow, but what do I call them? Maybe this chart will help next time.