How People Meet Their Partners
“So how’d you two meet?” There’s always a story, but the general ways people meet are usually similar. They met through a friend. They met at church. They met through an app. Using the freshly released How Couples Meet and Stay Together dataset, we can see the most common ways.
Most Common Ways to Meet
Percentage of people out of those who were partnered.
0%
5%
10%
15%
20%
25%
0%
5%
10%
15%
20%
25%
I’m surprised “met online” isn’t higher, at just under 10 percent. This includes dating sites and apps. I’ll have to look closer at age and the year people met in the next round.
Respondents were asked an open-ended question about how they met and the researchers Michael J. Rosenfeld, Reuben J. Thomas, and Sonia Hausen manually classified each response. So people were allowed to describe more than one way.
For example, maybe a couple met through a friend at a restaurant, in which case two ways of meeting were flagged. Maybe they met at a family party.
Here’s the breakdown.
More Than One Way
Many times, there are multiple forces at work that bring a couple together.
The diagonal represents those who met just one way. For example, the top left grid square represents those who met only through family. That said, when friends and family are involved, it looks like there are often multiple forces at work.
Notes
- The data comes from Michael J. Rosenfeld, Reuben J. Thomas, and Sonia Hausen. You can download the How Couples Meet and Stay Together 2017 dataset via Stanford’s SSDS Social Science Data Collection.
- I analyzed the data and made the charts in R. Here are some relevant heatmap tutorials.
