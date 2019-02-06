Map of Best Breweries in America, 2018

RateBeer puts out a list every year for top 100 breweries in the world. The rankings are based on reviews, range across styles, and historical performance (and maybe a bit of subjectivity). RateBeer just published the list for 2018. Here’s a map of the 73 U.S.-based breweries.



Top Brewery States Here are the U.S. breweries that landed in the RateBeer top 100 this year. # THAT MADE THE LIST PER 100 BREWERIES None 0+ 1 1.5 2 2.5 3+ 20.De Garde 51.Hair of the Dog 1.Hill Farmstead 79.Heater Allen 87.Rogue 26.Maine Beer 80. Lawson’s 32.Allagash 42.Deschutes 85 Smuttynose 3.Trillium 53.Kuhnhenn 19.Surly 46.Ommegang 33.Schramm’s 43.Jack’s Abby 12.Founders 5.Tree House 84.Suarez Family 31.Bell’s 15.Toppling Goliath 94.Bullfrog 8.New Glarus 63.Evil Twin 64.Pipeworks 55.Hoppin’ Frog 27. Other Half 25.Sierra Nevada 78.Half Acre 13.Tired Hands 76.Jolly Pumpkin 2.Russian River 56.Goose Island 54.Victory 59. Stillwater 70.Avery 100.Lagunitas 7.Three Floyds 86.Dogfish Head 49.Cellarmaker 92.Drakes 99.Jackie O’s 75.Crooked Stave 77.Almanac 60.Casey 9.Side Project 69.Boulevard 10.Sante Adairius 67.Perennial 16.Firestone Walker 98.Wicked Weed 82.Prairie 68.Bottle Logic 97.Monkish 29.Bruery 35.Superstition 11.Port/The Lost Abbey 22.Stone 65.Mikkeller 45.Alpine 58.Westbrook 6.AleSmith 23.Modern Times Beer 61.Ballast Point 95.Jester King For the number of breweries in the state, Alaska is killing it. You go, Alaska. 72.Angry Chair 4.Cigar City 24.Cycle 36.Funky Buddha 48. Midnight Sun 81.3 Sons 89.J. Wakefield 73. Anchorage # THAT MADE THE LIST PER 100 BREWERIES None 0+ 1 1.5 2 2.5 3+ 1.Hill Farmstead 3.Trillium 5.Tree House 8.New Glarus 2.Russian River 7.Three Floyds 9.Side Project 10.Sante Adairius 6.AleSmith 4.Cigar City # THAT MADE THE LIST PER 100 BREWERIES None 0+ 1 1.5 2 2.5 3+ 1.Hill Farmstead 3.Trillium 5.Tree House 8.New Glarus 2.Russian River 7.Three Floyds 9.Side Project 10.Sante Adairius 6.AleSmith 4.Cigar City

There are a couple of breweries, BrewDog and Mikkeller, that aren’t based in the United States, but they have physical tap rooms or headquarters in the U.S., so they’re also in there.

Then there’s Evil Twin, which is a gypsy brewer where the beer is made at other breweries. I just used the Brooklyn address listed on their site.

Bottom line: If you want good beer, head west or northeast. It’s a bit bare in the middle.

Notes