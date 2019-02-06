Map of Best Breweries in America, 2018
RateBeer puts out a list every year for top 100 breweries in the world. The rankings are based on reviews, range across styles, and historical performance (and maybe a bit of subjectivity). RateBeer just published the list for 2018. Here’s a map of the 73 U.S.-based breweries.
Top Brewery States
Here are the U.S. breweries that landed in the RateBeer top 100 this year.
# THAT MADE THE LIST PER 100 BREWERIES
None
0+
1
1.5
2
2.5
3+
20.De Garde
51.Hair of the Dog
1.Hill Farmstead
79.Heater Allen
87.Rogue
26.Maine Beer
80. Lawson’s
32.Allagash
42.Deschutes
85 Smuttynose
3.Trillium
53.Kuhnhenn
19.Surly
46.Ommegang
33.Schramm’s
43.Jack’s Abby
12.Founders
5.Tree House
84.Suarez Family
31.Bell’s
15.Toppling Goliath
94.Bullfrog
8.New Glarus
63.Evil Twin
64.Pipeworks
55.Hoppin’ Frog
27. Other Half
25.Sierra Nevada
78.Half Acre
13.Tired Hands
76.Jolly Pumpkin
2.Russian River
56.Goose Island
54.Victory
59. Stillwater
70.Avery
100.Lagunitas
7.Three Floyds
86.Dogfish Head
49.Cellarmaker
92.Drakes
99.Jackie O’s
75.Crooked Stave
77.Almanac
60.Casey
9.Side Project
69.Boulevard
10.Sante Adairius
67.Perennial
16.Firestone Walker
98.Wicked Weed
82.Prairie
68.Bottle Logic
97.Monkish
29.Bruery
35.Superstition
11.Port/The Lost Abbey
22.Stone
65.Mikkeller
45.Alpine
58.Westbrook
6.AleSmith
23.Modern Times Beer
61.Ballast Point
95.Jester King
For the number of breweries in the state, Alaska is killing it. You go, Alaska.
72.Angry Chair
4.Cigar City
24.Cycle
36.Funky Buddha
48. Midnight Sun
81.3 Sons
89.J. Wakefield
73. Anchorage
# THAT MADE THE LIST PER 100 BREWERIES
None
0+
1
1.5
2
2.5
3+
1.Hill Farmstead
3.Trillium
5.Tree House
8.New Glarus
2.Russian River
7.Three Floyds
9.Side Project
10.Sante Adairius
6.AleSmith
4.Cigar City
# THAT MADE THE LIST PER 100 BREWERIES
None
0+
1
1.5
2
2.5
3+
1.Hill Farmstead
3.Trillium
5.Tree House
8.New Glarus
2.Russian River
7.Three Floyds
9.Side Project
10.Sante Adairius
6.AleSmith
4.Cigar City
There are a couple of breweries, BrewDog and Mikkeller, that aren’t based in the United States, but they have physical tap rooms or headquarters in the U.S., so they’re also in there.
Then there’s Evil Twin, which is a gypsy brewer where the beer is made at other breweries. I just used the Brooklyn address listed on their site.
Bottom line: If you want good beer, head west or northeast. It’s a bit bare in the middle.
Notes
Become a member. Learn to visualize data. From beginner to advanced.Join Today
Membership
This is for people interested in the process of creating, designing, and exploring data graphics. Your support goes directly to FlowingData, an independently run site.
What You Get
- Instant access to tutorials on how to make and design data graphics
- Source code and files to use with your own data
- In-depth courses on visualization in R
- Hand-picked links and resources from around the web
- Members-only newsletter
Favorites
Where Bars Outnumber Grocery Stores
A closer look at the age old question of where there are more bars than grocery stores, and vice versa.
Causes of Death
There are many ways to die. Cancer. Infection. Mental. External. This is how different groups of people died over the past 10 years, visualized by age.
Who is Older and Younger than You
Here’s a chart to show you how long you have until you start to feel your age.